Big news surfaces regarding Bharti Singh's Laughter Chefs 2. The show is reportedly ending, and a new show is set to take its place. Colors channel recently announced its new show, Pati Patni Aur Panga (Husband, Wife, and Chaos), which will replace Laughter Chefs 2. The names of the participating celebrity couples have also been revealed. One surprising name is Hina Khan, who, while battling breast cancer, will participate with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The channel confirmed Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee's, participation. Other celebrity couples are being lined up.

Who Will Participate in Pati Patni Aur Panga?

A TV source connected to Pati Patni Aur Panga revealed that Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, will appear as celebrity contestants. Besides Hina-Rocky and Gurmeet-Debina, comedian Sudesh Lehri and his wife are also expected to join. Another source revealed that Colors TV's upcoming reality show will feature several well-known faces. In addition to these three couples, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are likely to participate. Names like Arjun Bijlani and his wife, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash are also being discussed.

New Show Replaces Laughter Chefs Season 2

According to media reports, celebrity couples in Colors channel's new show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, will face entertaining challenges to test their chemistry. Sources say this show will replace Laughter Chefs Season 2. Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi airs on Colors TV. However, amidst uncertainty about its return, the channel's announcement of a new non-fiction show has fueled speculation that Khatron Ke Khiladi is now over. The new show is set to premiere next month, with promos already shot and ready for release.