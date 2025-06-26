- Home
Ankita Lokhande announces her pregnancy in the promo for 'Laughter Chefs 2', leaving fans surprised. But is it real or just a joke? Watch the viral video to know the full truth.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been married for a while, and fans were waiting for baby news. Now, Ankita has announced her pregnancy in a new promo for 'Laughter Chefs 2'. Her surprise reveal has made everyone super excited.
What's special about the promo video?
In the 'Laughter Chefs 2' promo, Ankita Lokhande is holding some food when Krishna Abhishek snatches it and runs away. Ankita chases him, then clutches her stomach and stops, saying, 'I'm pregnant. I can't run.' Everyone is shocked. Krishna starts singing, 'A little one is coming to our home today.' Ankita laughs and walks away, leaving everyone wondering if she's joking or serious. The suspense continues.
Reactions to Ankita's pregnancy news
People have been reacting in various ways to the video. Some are congratulating Ankita, while others think it's a joke. One user wrote, 'If it's true, heartfelt congratulations to both of you, may God bless you, but don't lie.' Another user asked, 'Is it true that Ankita is pregnant?' Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. Ankita is a popular actress, and Vicky is a businessman.
'Laughter Chefs 2' is going off-air soon. Ankita Lokhande will appear on the show with her husband, Vicky Jain. Other celebrities on the show include Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, Krishna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma.