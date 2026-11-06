Crunchy or Traditional Mysore Pak: This type feels slightly hard with small pores. It melts right after you put it in your mouth.

Soft or Ghee Mysore Pak: This modern variety uses a lot of ghee. It feels soft like butter and slips down your throat. People also call it Milk Mysore Pak these days.

How to make Mysore Pak at home?

Gram flour (Besan): 1 cup (sifted beforehand)

Ghee: 2 to 3 cups

Sugar: 2 cups

Water: 1 cup

Cardamom powder or baking soda: A pinch

Preparation method:

Roasting the gram flour: Heat half a cup of ghee in a pan. Add the sifted gram flour. Roast it on a low flame for 8 to 10 minutes until the raw smell goes away and a good aroma comes out. Keep it aside.

Making the syrup: Take another thick-bottomed pan. Melt sugar and water in it. Boil it until you get a single-string consistency.

Mixing and adding ghee: Lower the flame once the syrup is ready. Slowly add the roasted gram flour mixture while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Then, pour the remaining hot ghee little by little while stirring. Turn off the stove when the mixture thickens, leaves the pan edges, and shows small bubbles on top.

Cutting into pieces: Pour this mixture into a ghee-greased tray. Let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Cut it into square pieces with a knife while it is still warm. Your wonderful royal Mysore Pak is ready. You need to use a good amount of ghee to get the best taste.