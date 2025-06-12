Cooking Hacks: 4 Ways to Make Perfectly Round and Soft Chapatis
Making round chapatis: Follow these tips to avoid oddly shaped rotis. Get perfectly round and soft chapatis every time.
Amazing Tricks
Many struggle with making round, soft rotis or chapatis. Some even give up, opting for rice dishes instead. But no more worries! We've got some master tricks to ensure your chapatis are perfectly round and soft.
Ready to Make Chapati
With these tips, you'll make perfect round, soft chapatis on your first try. So, get ready to make soft, round chapatis for your family.
Knead the Dough Properly
Always knead the dough with lukewarm water for soft chapatis. Add a pinch of salt and 1-2 teaspoons of oil for enhanced flavor.
Method One
Divide the dough into small balls. Press each ball between your palms to make a disc. Ensure it's round. Place the disc on a rolling board and gently roll it clockwise with a rolling pin. Dust with dry flour to prevent sticking. To avoid thick edges, lightly roll from the edges towards the center.
Method Two
This method is typically used for puris. If you can't make round discs, cut the chapati dough with a round lid or bowl. Then roll it out. This gives a perfect round shape.
Method Three
This is the easiest way, but requires a small investment. Use a roti maker or round shaper available in the market. This instantly makes round chapatis.
Last Method
If the dough was refrigerated, bring it to room temperature and knead it again with lukewarm water before making chapatis. Dust the dough with dry flour to prevent it from sticking to the rolling board.