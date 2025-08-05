Monsoon Tips: Best Refrigerator Hacks to Store Vegetables and Prevent Spoilage
Monsoon season brings high humidity, making vegetables damp. Storing them directly in the fridge leads to quicker spoilage.
Keeping Vegetables Fresh
The monsoon's cool weather is enjoyable, but it also brings worries about vegetables spoiling quickly. The humidity makes them damp, and storing them directly in the fridge speeds up spoilage. So, we need to be careful about storing produce during this season to keep them fresh longer. Let's find out how...
Wipe with a clean cloth
Many people wash vegetables right after bringing them home, let them air dry, and then store them in the fridge. But, this is wrong. After washing, let them air dry on a cloth. Then, wipe damp produce with a dry cloth before refrigerating. This keeps them fresh longer.
Store in airtight containers
Airtight containers are great for storing vegetables in the fridge. They prevent spoilage and keep produce, including leafy greens, fresh for longer.
Use mesh baskets for outside storage:
If you prefer storing vegetables outside the fridge, use mesh baskets. Dry the vegetables, wipe them with a clean cloth, and then place them in the basket. This also helps maintain freshness and prevents spoilage.
Wrap in newspaper
Leafy greens are especially prone to spoiling during the monsoon. Wrap them in newspaper to prevent this and keep them fresh longer.