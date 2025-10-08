Image Credit : Getty

On Friday, October 10th, women observing the fast should wake up early in the morning, bathe, and take a vow to observe the fast. If you wish to observe a Nirjala fast, make a vow accordingly.

Follow the fasting rules throughout the day, such as avoiding arguments, negative thoughts, and avoiding food and drink. Avoid gossiping or speaking ill of anyone.

In the evening, before the auspicious time, thoroughly clean a spot in your home and purify it by sprinkling Ganga water. Gather the puja materials in one place.

During the auspicious time, install an idol or picture of Lord Ganesha on a wooden table. Keep a clay pot filled with water nearby. First, apply a tilak to Lord Ganesha.

Then, adorn him with a garland of flowers. Light a lamp with pure ghee. Then, offer abir-gulal (coloured powder), rice, and betel nuts, one by one.

Offer durva (sunflower) to Lord Ganesha. Offer food as desired. Listen to the story of Karwa Chauth and after that perform the Aarti of Lord Shri Ganesh as per the rituals.

- When the moon rises, worship it by offering Kumkum, rice, flowers etc. and offer Arghya with pure water. Apply Tilak to the husband as well and seek his blessings by touching his feet.

- After this, women should complete their Nirjala fast by drinking water from the husband's hand. After this, touch the feet of other elders of the family like mother-in-law, father-in-law etc. and seek their blessings.

- By observing the fast of Karwa Chauth in this way, love between husband and wife increases and there is happiness in the family. The fast of Karwa Chauth removes the problems of married life.