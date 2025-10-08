Karwa Chauth 2025: Check Puja Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhrat, Moonrise Time
Karwa Chauth 2025: This year Karwa Chauth is falling on 10th of October. Check significance, vrat rituals, moonrise time and other necessary information about the festival
Karwa Chauth 2025 auspicious time
During the Karwa Chauth fast, women worship Lord Ganesha and the moon. According to Ujjain-based astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, the auspicious time for worshipping Lord Ganesha on Karwa Chauth is from 7:49 PM to 9:45 PM on October 10. The moon will rise at approximately 8:33 PM. Moonrise times may vary from city to city.
Moonrise (Chandrodaya) Time: Around 8:13 pm.
How to observe Karwa Chauth fast? Learn the mantra and method of worship
On Friday, October 10th, women observing the fast should wake up early in the morning, bathe, and take a vow to observe the fast. If you wish to observe a Nirjala fast, make a vow accordingly.
Follow the fasting rules throughout the day, such as avoiding arguments, negative thoughts, and avoiding food and drink. Avoid gossiping or speaking ill of anyone.
In the evening, before the auspicious time, thoroughly clean a spot in your home and purify it by sprinkling Ganga water. Gather the puja materials in one place.
During the auspicious time, install an idol or picture of Lord Ganesha on a wooden table. Keep a clay pot filled with water nearby. First, apply a tilak to Lord Ganesha.
Then, adorn him with a garland of flowers. Light a lamp with pure ghee. Then, offer abir-gulal (coloured powder), rice, and betel nuts, one by one.
Offer durva (sunflower) to Lord Ganesha. Offer food as desired. Listen to the story of Karwa Chauth and after that perform the Aarti of Lord Shri Ganesh as per the rituals.
- When the moon rises, worship it by offering Kumkum, rice, flowers etc. and offer Arghya with pure water. Apply Tilak to the husband as well and seek his blessings by touching his feet.
- After this, women should complete their Nirjala fast by drinking water from the husband's hand. After this, touch the feet of other elders of the family like mother-in-law, father-in-law etc. and seek their blessings.
- By observing the fast of Karwa Chauth in this way, love between husband and wife increases and there is happiness in the family. The fast of Karwa Chauth removes the problems of married life.
Story of Karwa Chauth fast
There's a story associated with Karva Chauth, which goes like this: "A Brahmin lived in a village. He had seven sons and a daughter. Her daughter's name was Veeravati. In due course, the Brahmin married Veeravati to a suitable groom. On Karva Chauth, Veeravati fasted for her husband's long life, but unable to bear the hunger, she fainted. Her brothers then lit a torch from behind a tree and told her that the moon had risen. Believing their brothers, Veeravati ate, resulting in her husband's death. Indrani, the wife of Lord Indra, returned to earth and witnessed this, and urged Veeravati to observe the Karva Chauth fast again. As a result of this fast, Veeravati's husband was brought back to life, and the couple lived happily ever after.