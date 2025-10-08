Gold Price RISES Before Karwa Chauth: Check 22k, 24k Gold Rates in Your City
Gold prices have been rising steadily for the past few months, staying in the six-figure range. Today, the price has increased again compared to yesterday. Check price of Gold before Karwa Chauth in major cities
Image Credit : ANI
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily. For the past few weeks, they've been in the six-figure range. The price has been steadily increasing over the last few months, with today seeing another jump.
Image Credit : Social Media
Kolkata Gold Rate
Kolkata Gold Price Today: 22ct: 11,290/g, 24ct: 12,317/g. Yesterday's Price: 22ct: 11,185/g, 24ct: 12,202/g.
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Chennai Gold Price
Chennai Gold Price: 22ct: 11,300/g, 24ct: 12,328/g. Mumbai Gold Price: 22ct: 11,290/g, 24ct: 12,317/g.
Image Credit : AI Meta
Delhi, Bengaluru Gold Price
Delhi Gold Price: 22ct: 11,305/g, 24ct: 12,332/g. Bengaluru Gold Price: 22ct: 11,290/g, 24ct: 12,317/g.
Image Credit : Google
Ahmedabad, Kerala Gold Price
Ahmedabad Gold Price: 22ct: 11,295/g, 24ct: 12,322/g. Kerala Gold Price: 22ct: 11,290/g, 24ct: 12,317/g.
