    Is your house HAUNTED? Here are 6 ways to find out now!

    First Published May 12, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Here are a few scary things that may be happening in your home and how they might be explained or maybe there is a presence of a ghost 

    We've all heard stories, and some of us have even experienced unsettling circumstances in which we sensed the presence of supernatural power. Our brain censors inform us that there is someone else in the room, but we can't see them since the temperature has changed. However, most of us dismiss it, brush it aside, and remain in denial, believing that it is most likely the result of the movies we watch on sometimes. But, just in case, here are 5 clues that a ghost may be present in the room you're about to enter.
     

    According to the Pew Research Center, one out of every five individuals has seen a ghost, and one out of every three people believes that a deceased friend or relative has visited them.
     

    Smell: Is there a strange, distinct odour that shouldn't be there? Yes, you may have a visitor. This is frequently referred to as "phantom smells." But, before you leap to any judgments, have someone else scent the location. When we miss someone, our extremely imaginative human brain tricks us into seeing or smelling things that aren't there.

    Temperature drop:  It might indicate if you are positive there is no draught in the room, but there is one particularly cold location that is not usual.

    Phone battery: As reported by NewJersey.com, ghosts require energy to present themselves, according to Doug Hogate Jr., founder of the Jersey Unique Minds Paranormal Society. "Ghosts are supposed to communicate through electricity (like turning on and off the lights) for similar reasons," he explained. You have someone in the home if you had your phone fully charged, and it drained swiftly overnight in an unusual way, without being used.

    The noises: Yes, we've all seen in movies when unexplained noises suggest the presence of the supernatural. If you don't have any rodent problems or animals that can make specific noises, you already know what it signifies. It's worth looking into anything that appears out of nowhere. Maybe it's simply a piece of old wood blowing about in the wind, but you had to investigate.

    Do you ever become too chilly without any reason? Anything that causes shivers up your spine, especially a cold touch on your neck, might indicate the presence of the undead, ghost or sprite. Also Read: 5 ways to keep yourself fit while working from home

    Someone calling your name or hearing voices: Have you ever heard someone call your name and turned around to find no one there? It's conceivable that a ghost is attempting to attract your attention. According to paranormal investigators, electronic voice phenomena, or EVPs, are voices recorded using digital voice recorders. Also Read: Digital detox to learning new skills: 5 ways to look after your mental well-being

    DISCLAIMER: The above content is sourced from various websites and media reports. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the facts. It is just for fun purpose.

