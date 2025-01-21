How to knead dough in 5 minutes? Check out easy and quick steps here

The taste of roti, chapati, and puri depends on how well the dough is kneaded. Simple tricks can make kneading dough much easier. Let's see how...

Who doesn't love puri? Many enjoy eating them. Many also like making puri and chapati. But kneading dough can be challenging, especially for a large group. The taste depends on the kneading. Simple tricks can make it easier.

Dough

1. Use lukewarm water for kneading. For quicker, softer dough, use lukewarm water instead of normal water. This makes the dough soft and easy to knead, enhancing the taste of puri and chapati. Cold water makes the dough hard.

Using milk for dough

2. Use milk. Milk makes dough nutritious and tasty, especially for parathas and puris. It also softens rotis. Use milk instead of lukewarm water, adding as needed. Milk softens the dough and improves the taste.

Using a dough kneader

3. Use a dough kneader: Modern appliances save time and effort, making kneading much easier. 4. Use oil or ghee. Adding oil or ghee softens the dough, especially for puris and parathas, enhancing the taste. Add a couple of spoons while kneading.

Latest Videos