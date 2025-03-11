IndiGo Holi offer: Airfare drops to 3rd AC train ticket prices – Book now!

Holi Offers: Flying is now as affordable as a 3rd AC train ticket! If you're planning a trip and prefer flying over taking the train, you can book tickets cheaply. Domestic airline IndiGo has launched a fantastic Holi special discount offer.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Offer on cheap flight tickets for Holi

IndiGo Airlines has come up with a great offer for the Holi festival. The country's largest domestic airline, IndiGo, is offering a Holi special discount. Under this offer, you can travel cheaply within the country and abroad.

IndiGo Holi Getaway Offer

IndiGo has launched the 'Holi Getaway Sale,' where you can book flights cheaply. This sale has started from March 10 and will run till March 12. In this, you can book tickets for travel from March 17, 2025, to September 21, 2025.


IndiGo flight ticket fare

In the 'Holi Getaway Sale,' IndiGo is offering one-way tickets starting from ₹1,199. For international tours, tickets start from ₹4,199. Additionally, IndiGo is offering discounts on add-ons. Get up to 20% off on prepaid extra baggage of 15 kg, 20 kg, and 30 kg for domestic and international tickets.

IndiGo Flight preferred seat charge

If you want to book your favorite seat under this IndiGo offer, you can get a 35 percent discount. There is also a 10 percent discount on food. The price of an Emergency XL seat starts from ₹599 domestically and ₹699 internationally. Get up to 50% off on Fast Forward and up to 30% off on 6E Prime and 6E Seat & Eat.

5% discount on IndiGo website and app

In addition to all these, you can get a 5 percent discount on flight bookings made through the IndiGo website or the IndiGo mobile app. So, if you are planning to go somewhere with your family or friends, this offer can be quite good for you.

