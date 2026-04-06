This Egg Sold for ₹25,000 in India—Here’s the Incredible Story
Can you believe a single egg sold for a whopping Rs 25,000? And this happened right here in India! There's a really heartwarming story behind this record price. Find out what made this egg so special.
14
Image Credit : Getty
One egg, such a high price!
Normally, an egg costs about Rs 5 to Rs 10 in India. A dozen might go up to Rs 100. But this single egg was sold for a massive Rs 25,000! Yes, you read that right. Let's dive into the incredible story behind this super expensive egg.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Unsplash
Ladakh egg fetches record price
Amidst attacks on Iran by Israel and America, Indians are helping out with humanitarian aid. During a recent donation drive in Leh, Ladakh, organisers auctioned a single egg. A man named Shabbir Hussain bought this egg for a staggering Rs 25,000 to contribute to the cause.
34
Image Credit : Getty
India's aid for children in Iran
The conflict has hit the people of Iran hard, especially children who are facing severe malnutrition. The Ladakh auction was specifically held to help them. Organisers will use the Rs 25,000, along with other donations, to send nutritious food to these children.
44
Image Credit : Getty
People in Iran struggle with high prices
The war has completely wrecked Iran's economy. Inflation has shot up, making daily essentials unaffordable. For example, a litre of milk costs 6,50,000 Iranian Rials, a kilo of rice is 2.8 million Rials, and a dozen eggs cost 1.5 million Rials. The currency has collapsed so badly that the country even introduced a 10 million Rial note.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos