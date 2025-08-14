Image Credit : Getty

Ticket Pricing and Entry Details

Ticket prices vary depending on the seating category:

General tickets: Rs. 20

Standard tickets: Rs. 100

Premium tickets: Rs. 500

Once booked, you will receive an e-ticket which can be saved on your mobile phone or printed out for entry. This e-ticket is mandatory for attending the event.

Early Metro Services for the Celebration

The Independence Day program will officially begin at 7:30 AM on August 15. However, for those wishing to secure a good spot, it is advisable to arrive between 6:30 AM and 7:00 AM. To facilitate this, the Delhi Metro will start its services early, beginning at 4:00 AM on the day of the celebrations, ensuring smooth and easy access to the venue.

This Independence Day, join the nation in celebrating the spirit of freedom and patriotism by witnessing the grand event live at the iconic Red Fort.