Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hydration to Weight loss: 5 great benefits of sipping honey, lemon juice and hot water brew daily

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Drinking detox water provides several benefits. It will help with everything from weight loss to immune boosting. From hydration to weight loss, these are 5 big benefits of sipping honey, lemon juice and hot water brew daily.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    A wonderful day begins with a drink that’s healthy in the morning. Health-conscious people have discovered a new ally in hot water laced with honey, lemon juice, and hot water, while most choose tea or coffee. Cucumber, lemon, and mint water, however, are an even better recommendation for you. 

    You can access a wealth of advantages that will improve your general well-being and give you gorgeous skin by simply soaking these components overnight and filtering the water in the morning. Here are the 5 health benefits of consuming honey, lemon juice and hot water brew daily.

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    1. Hydration:

    Cucumber with honey, lemon juice and hot water has a water content of approximately 95%, which keeps your body hydrated. Additionally, it has cooling qualities that help to reduce the intense heat.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. Weight Loss:

    This detox water encourages weight loss by enhancing digestion, boosting metabolism, and aiding in burning fat and calories. Additionally, it makes you feel satisfied for a long period of time.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Improved digestion:

    Drinking this water first thing in the morning stimulates and speeds up digestion, resulting in a vigorous digestive system and simple bowel movements.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    4. Complete cleansing:

    The nutrient-rich composition of honey, lemon juice, and hot water encourages efficient detoxification and facilitates the body’s removal of toxins through urination.

    article_image6

    Image: Freepik

    5. Rejuvenated skin:

    This water improves the appearance of your skin by cleaning out impurities and keeping your body hydrated. It treats pimples and blemishes to make the skin look cleaner.

