Ate Too Many Rasgullas, Got Paralyzed? Shocking Case From Hyderabad
A young man from Hyderabad found himself suddenly paralysed right after eating a few too many rasgullas. Doctors have now explained the shocking medical reasons behind this strange incident.
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A sweet treat turned into a nightmare for a Hyderabad man
A 35-year-old man from Hyderabad was rushed to Apollo Hospitals when his arms and legs suddenly stopped working after he ate a lot of sweets. Doctors discovered he was paralysed. Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo, explains what happened.
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Man ate five to six rasgullas before paralysis
The Hyderabad man had eaten five to six rasgullas. Just a short while later, his body was hit by sudden paralysis. His arms and legs became so weak he couldn't move. This had happened three times in the last six months, with him recovering on his own each time.
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Diagnosis of Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis
This time, after eating the rasgullas, the paralysis hit again. The sweets weren't spoilt, so it wasn't food poisoning. His speech and vision were fine. He was brought to the hospital due to the weakness and diagnosed with 'Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis'.
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Low potassium levels found in blood test
Doctors explain that high-carb foods like rasgulla cause a sudden insulin spike. This insulin pushes potassium from the blood into cells, causing blood potassium levels to drop fast. Muscles need potassium to work, and when it's low, they just stop functioning.
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Hyperthyroidism was the underlying cause
A blood test showed the man's potassium was very low at 2.8 mEq/L. He was given potassium and his condition improved. Further tests found he had Hyperthyroidism, with a high heart rate and swelling in his eyes and neck.
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A problem on the rise among young Asian men
A thyroid test confirmed he had an overactive thyroid. The condition is called Thyrotoxic Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis. Doctors say this is becoming a more common problem among young men in Asia.
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Another man experienced similar paralysis
A few months ago, another man, 33-year-old Ravi, also got paralysed after eating jalebi and rabri at a wedding. He ignored it at first. But a doctor's check-up after he ate sweets confirmed low potassium and hyperthyroidism.
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Doctors warn not to ignore symptoms
Doctors warn everyone not to take this lightly. If you feel weak or can't move your limbs after eating sweets or carbs, get your potassium levels checked immediately. Proper treatment for thyroid issues can prevent permanent paralysis.
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