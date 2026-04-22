BJP workers protested in Hyderabad, burning an effigy of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on PM Modi, leading to a scuffle with police. Kharge clarified he was referring to the government's 'tax terrorism' and misuse of agencies.

BJP protests in Hyderabad, demands apology

BJP workers on Wednesday burnt an effigy of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at Koti X Roads in Hyderabad, condemning his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanding an apology from him. Police intervened to stop the BJP leaders from burning the effigy, leading to a scuffle between police and BJP workers at the spot.

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Speaking to the media, BJP Goshamahal leader Ganesh said, "Congress has always supported terrorists, and the party itself aids terrorism. We demand that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge control his tongue before speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS, or BJP. We are demanding a public apology from him."

Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' remark

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday addressed the ongoing controversy regarding his recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he has already provided a clarification on his statement. Talking to the reporters, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I clarified my statement in Chennai."

Meanwhile, BJP leaders slammed Mallikarjun Kharge over his calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "terrorist" during a press conference on the last day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu, with the Congress President later clarifying that what he meant was that the Prime Minister misuses central agencies "to terrorise" his opponents.

BJP filed a "strong complaint" with the Election Commission over Kharge's remarks and also sought an apology from him.

'I did not call him a terrorist': Kharge

On Tuesday, Kharge told ANI in Kalaburagi that he did not call the Prime Minister "a terrorist" but spoke about the victimisation of political opponents by the Modi government. Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister "is terrorising politicians" and "tax terrorism is happening". "I did not speak against the PM. PM is terrorising politicians, candidates and regarding this, I said that tax terrorism is happening, ED is conducting raids, Income Tax Dept is conducting raids, CBI is conducting raids...this terrorism is being facilitated by the PM. I did not call him a terrorist...he is scaring people. He is trying to silence people through raids and attempting to defeat them in elections. This is what I said in Chennai," he said.