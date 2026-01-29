Scrolling Reels Nonstop? Doctors Warn of Serious Health Consequences
Watching Reels Affect: Nowadays, it seems everyone, young or old, is addicted to watching Reels on their phones. But did you know this is causing cervical problems in young people? See what happens.
Cervical problems
In the digital age, phones are essential. People of all ages watch Reels for hours. This habit seems harmless but is slowly damaging neck health, causing pain and cervical issues.
Extra pressure on muscles and nerves
When watching Reels, your head is bent forward, increasing pressure on the neck. This strains muscles and nerves, slowly damaging the cervical spine. It starts as mild pain.
Difficulty performing daily tasks
While watching Reels, you stay in one position for a long time. This causes constant muscle tension, leading to neck and shoulder stiffness, severe pain, and difficulty with daily tasks.
Cervical Spine Disorder
The habit of watching Reels affects the entire spine. Prolonged poor posture degrades the spine's structure, leading to cervical spine disorder, which can become permanent.
Also affects the brain and eyes
Reel addiction also affects the brain and eyes, causing irritation and blurred vision. The brain can't rest, disrupting mind-body balance and worsening neck problems.
Tingling in the hands
Watching Reels for long periods can cause headaches, dizziness, and tingling in the hands. This may signal nerve pressure, which could require medication and physiotherapy if ignored.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.