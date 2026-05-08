Psychological Tricks: 5 Powerful Ways to Instantly Detect Lies in Any Conversation
In daily life we meet friends, relatives, and strangers—but can we always tell if they’re honest? Sometimes you just feel someone is lying. Here are a few simple psychological tricks to help you spot truth or detect deception quickly.
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How to know if someone is lying?
Living in today's world is not easy, boss. You need to be smart enough to read people in just a few conversations, or they might take you for a ride. Whether it's friends or family, it's important to know if they're being straight with you. Psychology says that when a person lies, their brain feels stressed. This stress causes some unconscious changes in their body. If you know what to look for, you can easily spot a liar.
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Eye Movements
Our elders always say that the eyes cannot lie. Someone who is lying usually can't look you straight in the eye. And if they do, they might blink too much or stare without blinking at all. According to psychology, our eyes move in one direction when we're trying to remember something, and in another when we're making things up. Usually, a right-handed person's eyes might drift to the right when they are telling a lie.
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Over-Explaining
A person who is lying will often over-explain things to defend themselves. You ask them a simple question, and they'll go on and on, giving you all sorts of unrelated details. Someone telling the truth will give you a straight answer, but a liar will try to confuse you with a flood of words.
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Body Language
When someone lies, their own mind works against them. You'll notice them repeatedly touching their nose, covering their mouth, or scratching their neck while talking. They might also cross their arms or hide their hands in their pockets. Basically, their words will say one thing, but their body language will tell a completely different story.
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Voice Change and Fumbling
A person usually gets nervous when they are lying. This can cause their throat to become dry or their voice to tremble a bit. They might not know what to say next, so they'll keep using filler words like 'um' and 'ah'. They are basically just trying to waste time while they cook up the next part of their story.
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Reverse Order Technique
This is a fantastic trick to catch a liar. After they've told you their story, just ask them to repeat it in reverse order. A person who told the truth can explain it any which way. But someone who just made up a story will get confused, and you'll likely catch the real story. Just remember, these signs aren't 100% proof. Some people might show these signs simply out of fear or anxiety. But these 5 tricks can definitely help you get a better sense of someone's honesty.
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