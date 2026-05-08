2 6 Image Credit : GEMINI AI

Eye Movements

Our elders always say that the eyes cannot lie. Someone who is lying usually can't look you straight in the eye. And if they do, they might blink too much or stare without blinking at all. According to psychology, our eyes move in one direction when we're trying to remember something, and in another when we're making things up. Usually, a right-handed person's eyes might drift to the right when they are telling a lie.