What is the right way to escape street dogs?

Slow down your bike: You must reduce your speed calmly when dogs chase you. Dogs lose their interest in chasing and slowly back off as you slow down.

Stop the bike and stay calm if needed: You should pull over safely and sit quietly on the bike if the dogs come too close. They will bark once or twice and leave on their own if you avoid aggressive movements.

Remember: Staying calm without panicking is the only way to protect your life in this situation.