Find out what your horoscope has in store for you on November 6th, 2026. Get the full astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs today and discover what the stars have to say about your career, love life, money, health and relationships.

Aries

You may face some taunts today. Ego related issues will cause you mental stress. Pressure from your family will increase making you worried. You may have to look after someone's property. You may face some harm from an animal. You may meet an old friend. Some bad news may come your way. You may have quarrels related to food at home. You will enjoy a great time with your siblings today. You may have some travel plans. You have great chances of getting success in love. You may get hold of an old costly thing.

Taurus

You may feel loneliness causing you mental stress. Both husband and wife will witness growth in their business due to mutual decisions. Love related issues will cause you mental stress. You may face harassment from your neighbours. Kids will make you proud in society. You may have increased work in your office. You may have family arguments as you will want to do things your way. Students will have great chances of getting good results in their exams. You may have arguments with your partner regarding money. You may have issues with your blood pressure.

Gemini

Family arguments will occur. You may face increased issues with your brother. You may have surgery helping you recover from a disease. Doubts will cause arguments with your partner. You will notice growth in your business. This is not a good time for higher studies. Your mother's health may worsen. You will have a great day with your elders. You may have to help young ones. You will feel very exhausted due to balancing your personal and professional duties. Your children may have great connections.

Cancer

You will feel afraid of losing legal cases. You may feel increased mental stress. Try to follow your elders. Your reputation will increase in your office, however it will take time. You may have unnecessary arguments with your elders. You will feel more attracted to music. Be cautious as you have chances of breaking your limbs. You will have to keep a tight watch on your employees in your business. You will win everyone's hearts due to your sharp mind.

Leo

You have chances of getting promoted in your job. Avoid love proposals today. You may face taunts while collecting your dues. You may have issues with your neighbours. Arguments with your wife will cause you mental stress. You may have physical issues. Handicraft businessmen will have a great day. You may feel exhausted while solving some issues. A wise person will help you notice growth in your job. Helping others will give you mental peace.

Virgo

Love may bloom today. You may have increased enemies in your office. This is a great day to practice your music. You may have arguments with your parents causing you mental stress. This is a great day for legal work. Be cautious with fire as there is danger. You will have your long term wishes fulfilled today. Businessmen will have a great day ahead. Literature people will have a favourable day. Worry regarding your children will come to an end. Avoid unnecessary talking in your home.

Libra

You may be blamed for something. Be very careful with your body. Spend wisely today as it will be an expensive day. Complete your family duties quickly. Routine work may face some issues. You will worry about your kids. You may have increased waist pain. Politicians will have increased reputation. Avoid issues as they may end up in court. You will be successful in any work due to your eloquence. Friends may help you. Not following your elders may cause you harm. You have chances of being cheated.

Scorpio

You will have work related stress. Extra costs may cause arguments. You have chances of connecting with a new friend. Productive work will cause you growth. You may have increased property arguments. Love will bring you joy. You will feel restless throughout the day. Artists will have a very great day. You may receive comfort from your family. You will have to be cautious during dangerous times. You may have increased stomach pain. You may have chances of changing your job.

Sagittarius

You have chances of being cheated. Eye issues may cause you pain. Being greedy for extra money may cause you issues. Be cautious of extra costs. Be careful walking on the streets to avoid bleeding. You may be blamed during any unrest. Students will have a great time and get good results. You can make a massive profit in your business. Friends may help you in your work.

Capricorn

You may have neighbour arguments. You may have arguments with your partner. You may have guests coming to your home. You may have increased costs due to buying luxury items. You may have stomach issues. You will lose money today so be cautious. You may have increased reputation in your office. You will not focus on your business and spend more. You will worry more about your kids. You may receive good advice. Peace will remain in your family.

Aquarius

You may feel increased mental pain. Use your intelligence to deal with situations. You may have to support someone who is upset. A third party will cause unrest in your family. Your sweet nature will win everyone's hearts. If you have any hidden diseases then get treated. You may have increased property arguments with your father. Lottery type games will cause you to lose a lot of money. You may have increased old pain. Business will bring you success but also large costs. You will excel in your higher studies.

Pisces

Your reputation will increase in your workplace. Examinees will have a great time. Jealousy from a colleague may cause issues in your office. Be very cautious when moving around. You may receive a gift from your siblings. Avoid extra talking. Your mind will be restless throughout the day. Work related travel plans may fail. You may worry more about your fathers illness. You may have great chances of getting a new job. You may have to help someone with auspicious work.