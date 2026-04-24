Snakebite Cases Rising in India: How to Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
Snakes can enter our homes not just during the monsoon, but also when it gets too hot. The best way to stay safe is to make your house and compound unattractive to them. Start by sealing any holes or burrows you find.
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Snakes can enter homes in summer too, not just during the monsoon.
Snakes can sneak into your house during hot summers too, not just in the rainy season. The main thing is to make sure your home and yard aren't welcoming for them. Seal up any cracks or holes immediately.
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Don't pile up dry leaves, wood, or palm fronds near the house or windows.
Snakes love hiding in messy piles of dry leaves, wood, palm fronds, stones, or plastic junk. Make sure you don't have such piles lying around, especially near your house or windows.
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Pay special attention to cool places like the kitchen and water tanks.
Pay extra attention to cool areas like the kitchen and around water tanks. Also, regularly clean and check the drainage pipes leading into your house. Always keep them properly covered.
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Snakes can detect the presence of lizards, rats, and small birds.
Snakes are often drawn to places with a ready food supply. They can easily detect the presence of lizards, rats, and small birds, which are their natural prey.
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Be careful if you have dog kennels or chicken coops near your house.
If you have a dog kennel or a chicken coop, be extra careful. Leftover pet food can attract rats, and snakes will surely follow them right to your doorstep.
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Fencing your house and garden can help protect against snakes.
Building a fence around your house and garden helps keep snakes out. Also, snakes dislike certain strong smells. You can try placing crushed garlic or burning frankincense ('kunthirikkam') in areas where you suspect snake activity.
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Don't forget to check the doormat at your house.
Don't forget about the doormat! We've all heard stories of snakes curling up underneath them for warmth or shelter. Make it a habit to lift and shake your doormat carefully every day.
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Avoid stacking firewood or stones close to the house.
Trim any tree branches that hang too close to your house. When gardening, move flower pots and other items with caution. And avoid stacking firewood or stones right next to your home.
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