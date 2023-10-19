Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Here's how Manipal Hospitals celebrated triumph of cancer caregivers

During the event, Manipal Hospitals also regenerated “We Can”, a patient support group dedicated to cancer survivors and caregivers who handhold survivors through their cancer treatment and recovery journey. It helps survivors and caregivers fight cancer in a more coordinated fashion.

Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month today by honouring the breast cancer warriors and their caregivers. For the first time, a hospital celebrated the unwavering spirit of the caregivers of breast cancer warriors. They were given a platform to explain the journey from diagnosis to the recovery period to inspire people who have cancer.

The objective behind the event was to celebrate the breast cancer survivors and their caregivers for successfully sailing through the most difficult phase of their lives. The hospital invited and applauded the caregivers on their journey to support their family members battling cancer. They shared their experience and the emotional turmoil, especially the journey during the treatment phase including chemotherapy and radiation, and together faced the challenges with much resilience.

During the event, Manipal Hospitals also regenerated “We Can”, a patient support group dedicated to cancer survivors and caregivers who handhold survivors through their journey of cancer treatment and recovery. It helps survivors and caregivers fight cancer in a more coordinated fashion.

Addressing the event, Dr Amit Rauthan, HOD & Consultant – Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road said, “As we understand the emotional and physical state of the cancer patient, we tend to neglect the plight of the caregivers who also go through physical and mental strain which hampers their health condition. The caregivers can be parents, spouses, children, siblings, friends, and even neighbors. They play an important role in the patient's life during and after the treatment phase.

One such inspiring story shared at the event was of Dr. Meera Kishen (74 years old), who dedicated her life to the well-being of women’s reproductive health. She self-detected a breast lump that turned out to be malignant in April 2023. She was a former community consultant - obstetrics and gynaecologist in the NHS Trust, UK. Dr. Poonam Patil, Consultant – Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, congratulated Dr Meera and her husband, Dr Roop Kishen for successfully maintaining their warrior mentality and for the proactive approach to seeking medical assistance without delay and successfully battling against breast cancer. '

Another inspiring story is of Ms Aisha Hatia (64 years old), a homemaker who fought her battle with breast cancer. Despite living an active and health-conscious lifestyle in her 60s, she was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine yearly checkup. Ms. Aisha and Asam Hatia (son) never gave up on the battle. She underwent left breast-conserving surgery in July 2023. Dr. Shabber Zaveri, Chairman HOD and Consultant - Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road the treating doctor, applauded the son at the event who played an important role in his mother’s cancer care journey and congratulated Ms. Aisha for her unwavering spirit during the treatment process.

One such patient who single-handedly sailed the war against breast cancer was Mrs Swati Suramya (40 years old), a content & and communications head by profession, who was self-diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2018. Her story reflects how self-examination can lead to early detection of cancer. Mrs. Swati sought medical help from Dr. Shabber Zaveri, Chairman HOD and Consultant - Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, and underwent comprehensive treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hormone therapy single-handedly and won the battle against breast cancer this year.

The event concluded with crowning the cancer warriors as a token of admiration and appreciation for their incredible strength and resilience in their battle against this relentless disease. By joining hands in this vital mission, Manipal Hospitals aspires to bring about a brighter and healthier future for women across the nation, free from the shadows of breast cancer.