A US family discovered a dead snake measuring around five feet inside the arm of their living room chair after struggling with a foul smell for nearly a month. Macy Whitted shared a video of the discovery on social media, explaining that the family cut open the furniture after moving it outside.

A family in the United States was left horrified after discovering a dead snake inside the arm of their living room chair while trying to track down a foul smell that had lingered in their home for nearly a month. A video shared on social media by a woman named Macy Whitted shows the shocking discovery after the family decided to cut open the furniture.

Whitted explained that her family had noticed an awful smell in their living room but could not identify its source despite searching the area. They eventually suspected one of their armchairs and initially thought it needed a thorough cleaning. However, their attempt to clean the chair did not solve the problem. The smell became even worse, prompting them to move the furniture outside and investigate further.

How did the family find the dead snake?

In her social media post, Whitted said she eventually dragged the chair onto the front porch because she could no longer tolerate the smell. Since the family had already decided to throw the furniture away, a family member named Braxton cut open its arm.

The discovery left them stunned. A snake measuring around five feet was curled up inside the arm of the chair. Whitted believed the animal had crawled into the furniture, become trapped and died.

She described the experience as particularly disturbing because the family had continued sitting beside the chair and watching television without knowing what was hidden inside it.

Whitted also reflected on her habit of leaving the front door open, suggesting that the incident might make her rethink the practice.

Social media users share their own snake stories

The video prompted a strong reaction online, with many users expressing shock and sharing stories of unexpected encounters with snakes inside homes and furniture.

One commenter recalled telling their parents about a snake in the house as a young child. The warning was initially dismissed, but the family later discovered baby cottonmouth snakes inside a couch.

Another user said they had also found a snake inside a sofa and had to cut open the furniture to remove it.

Several people admitted that the video had made them nervous about their own homes. One commenter said they wanted to check their mattress, while another joked that they would rather sit on the floor than risk finding a snake in their furniture.

Others expressed sympathy for the dead animal, while some questioned whether it was really five feet long or what species it belonged to.

The discovery has left viewers both fascinated and unsettled, turning an ordinary household problem into an unexpected story about the wildlife that can sometimes find its way indoors.