Bottled Water: Is That Bottled Water Really Pure? Here's How to Check Before You Buy
We all think bottled water is pure and full of minerals, right? But did you know that not all bottled water you buy is actually good for your health?
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Not all bottled water is pure
Our body needs pure, mineral-rich water just like it needs nutritious food. Experts advise us to drink two to three litres of water daily. But carrying a bottle from home is a hassle, so we just buy one from a shop. We assume it's pure, but not all bottled water in the market is safe. So, how do you tell the difference between real mineral water and just plain tap water?
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Water bottles in different price ranges
You'll find all kinds of water bottles in the market from different companies. They come in sizes ranging from 1 litre to 5 litres, or even bigger. The price for these bottles usually starts from just 10 rupees.
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Tap water in a bottle
We just assume that the water we buy in a bottle is pure and has all the essential minerals. But the truth is, many bottles don't contain pure water at all. Some companies just fill them up with regular tap water and sell them.
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How to check bottled water?
You can easily find out the quality of the water inside. Just read the label on the bottle carefully; all the info is right there. You need to look for the letters 'PWS'. A while ago, an American company admitted that its bottles contained tap water, not mineral water. After that, it became mandatory for all companies to mention 'PWS' on their labels.
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What does PWS mean?
'PWS' stands for Public Water Source. This simply means the water comes from a public source, like a tap, and not from a natural mineral spring. Every water bottle must mention its source, so you can easily figure out if you're drinking tap water or actual mineral water.
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What happens if you drink tap water?
The health benefits of water come from its minerals, which help with bone health and digestion. Tap water does contain minerals like copper, sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, and phosphorus. Drinking it once won't make you sick right away. But if you drink it every day, your health can slowly get worse. It can lead to stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, and even serious diseases like hepatitis, cholera, or typhoid.
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