1 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Not all bottled water is pure

Our body needs pure, mineral-rich water just like it needs nutritious food. Experts advise us to drink two to three litres of water daily. But carrying a bottle from home is a hassle, so we just buy one from a shop. We assume it's pure, but not all bottled water in the market is safe. So, how do you tell the difference between real mineral water and just plain tap water?