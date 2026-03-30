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Ever Wondered Why Peacocks Don't Die After Eating Venomous Snakes? Here's The Real Reason!
The peacock isn't just about its stunning looks; it's also a powerful hunter of venomous snakes. But how does it eat the most dangerous snakes and just... walk away? We've got the answer.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
How Peacocks Hunt And Digest Venomous Snakes Unharmed
Wildlife expert Abhishek, with 25 years of experience in West Champaran, shares some fascinating insights. He explains the science behind why India's national bird can eat poisonous snakes and suffer no harm.
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Image Credit : Getty
How Peacocks Hunt And Digest Venomous Snakes Unharmed
According to expert Abhishek, the peacock is an omnivore that eats insects and even highly venomous snakes. Its body is unaffected by the venom, which is why Hinduism considers the bird sacred. This skill makes it nature's perfect snake-catcher.
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Image Credit : Getty
How Peacocks Hunt And Digest Venomous Snakes Unharmed
So, how does a peacock stay healthy after eating a venomous snake? Abhishek explains that the bird's body has a special ability to neutralise the snake's venom. This lets them eat any poisonous snake without risking their lives.
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Image Credit : Getty
How Peacocks Hunt And Digest Venomous Snakes Unharmed
Snake venom is basically a complex protein that is dangerous only if it enters the bloodstream. When a peacock swallows a snake, the venom goes straight to its stomach. It never mixes with the blood, so the bird stays perfectly safe.
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Image Credit : Getty
How Peacocks Hunt And Digest Venomous Snakes Unharmed
There's one catch: this works only if there are no cuts or ulcers in the mouth or stomach. If venom leaks into the blood through a wound, it can be fatal. But since the peacock swallows the snake whole, the venom gets safely digested.
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Image Credit : Getty
How Peacocks Hunt And Digest Venomous Snakes Unharmed
Abhishek notes that while mouth ulcers are common in humans, they are rare in birds like peacocks. Because the venom doesn't enter their blood, it simply gets digested. This is the secret to how peacocks stay so energetic and healthy, even after a venomous meal.
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