Egg Shelf Life and Storage: How to Keep Eggs Fresh and Avoid Spoilage
Eggs are nutritious but have a limited shelf life. Learn how long you can safely store raw and boiled eggs in the fridge to keep them fresh, prevent spoilage, and ensure they remain safe to eat.
Eggs
Eggs are highly nutritious, but incorrect storage can be hazardous. Learn how to store them properly, check their freshness, and prevent Salmonella, the leading cause of egg-related food poisoning.
How many days should you store eggs?
Raw eggs can be safely stored in the fridge for 3 to 5 weeks, maintaining their freshness and nutritional value. Hard-boiled eggs, on the other hand, last 5 to 7 days with their shells intact and 2 to 3 days if peeled. For best results, avoid storing eggs in the fridge door, as temperature fluctuations can reduce their shelf life. Instead, place them inside the main compartment at 4°C or lower to keep them fresh for longer and minimise the risk of spoilage.
How to check egg freshness
You can quickly check if eggs are fresh using three simple tests:
Water Test: Place the egg in a bowl of water. Fresh eggs sink, while spoiled eggs float.
Smell Test: Crack the egg open. A rotten or sulphuric smell indicates it’s gone bad.
Sound Test: Shake the egg gently. A sloshing sound means the egg is old and may no longer be safe to eat.
