Hidden Gems: 10 underrated travel destinations you need to visit in India

India, with its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is often associated with iconic tourist spots such as the Taj Mahal, Jaipur’s palaces, and the backwaters of Kerala. However, many travellers remain unaware of the numerous hidden gems that the country offers. These destinations promise unique experiences, serene landscapes, and unforgettable memories. Here are 10 underrated travel destinations in India you need to explore.
 

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Image credits: Getty / Stock Photo

1. Majuli, Assam

Nestled on the Brahmaputra River, Majuli is the world’s largest river island and a hub of Assamese culture. The island’s natural beauty, vibrant monasteries, and traditional Satriya dance performances make it a tranquil escape.

article_image2

Image credits: Getty / Stock Photo

2. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Surrounded by lush green hills and rice fields, Ziro Valley is home to the Apatani tribe. It’s a paradise for nature lovers and music enthusiasts, especially during the annual Ziro Music Festival.
 

article_image3

Image credits: Getty / Stock Photo

3. Gokarna, Karnataka

Often dubbed the quieter alternative to Goa, Gokarna boasts pristine beaches and a spiritual vibe. With scenic trekking trails and serene shores like Kudle and Om Beach, it’s perfect for both adventure and relaxation.
 

article_image4

Image credits : Getty / stock photo

4. Patan, Gujarat

Patan is an ancient fortified town known for its architectural marvels, including the UNESCO-listed Rani ki Vav stepwell. The intricate carvings and historic charm transport visitors back in time.
 

article_image5

Image credits: Getty- stock photo

5. Chopta, Uttarakhand

Known as the “Mini Switzerland of India,” Chopta offers stunning views of the Himalayas and serves as the base for treks to Tungnath and Chandrashila. It’s a haven for trekkers and nature enthusiasts.
 

article_image6

Image credits: Getty- stock photo

6. Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan

Kumbhalgarh Fort stands out with its impressive 36-kilometer-long wall, which is the second longest in the world after the Great Wall of China. The fort’s architecture and historical significance make it a must-visit.
 

article_image7

Image credits: Getty- stock photo

7. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Dubbed the cleanest village in Asia, Mawlynnong offers scenic beauty, vibrant greenery, and the famous living root bridges. A visit here provides a refreshing escape from bustling city life.
 

article_image8

Image credits: Getty- stock photo

8. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Often overshadowed by its neighbour Ladakh, the Spiti Valley is a high-altitude desert with breathtaking landscapes, ancient monasteries, and quaint villages. It’s ideal for road trips and adventure seekers.

article_image9

Image credits: Getty- stock photo

9. Hampi, Karnataka

Although Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it remains underexplored compared to other historical destinations. Its captivating ruins, boulder-strewn landscapes, and vibrant culture make it a photographer’s delight.

article_image10

Image credits: Getty- stock photo

10. Varkala, Kerala

Unlike the crowded beaches of Kovalam, Varkala offers a serene coastal experience with dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. The coastal town is known for its natural springs, yoga centres, and Ayurvedic treatments.

