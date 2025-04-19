Here's why rich people wake up early in the morning; Read on
The 5 AM Club Secret: You've often heard that top CEOs, business leaders, and successful individuals wake up at 5 am. Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar all have one thing in common: they're early risers
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 08:42 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : ChatGPT
What is the 5 AM Club?
The 5 AM Club, popularized by Robin Sharma's book, encourages waking at 5 am to focus on three key areas for success.
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Three essential morning activities
20 minutes of exercise, 20 minutes of reflection, and 20 minutes of learning can transform your life.
Image Credit : Getty
The science of waking up early
Science suggests the brain is freshest in the morning, leading to better focus and self-control.
Image Credit : freepik
Successful people and their morning routines
Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey, and Dwayne Johnson all prioritize early morning routines.
Image Credit : freepik@xgen360
Joining the 5 AM Club
Start gradually, plan your 60 morning minutes, and reduce screen time for better sleep.
