Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here is how over usage of mobile phones can cause hypertension

    First Published May 10, 2023, 9:53 PM IST

    According to a recent study, talking on the phone for at least 30 minutes increases your risk of acquiring hypertension.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    According to a recent study, talking on a cell phone for 30 minutes or more per week is associated with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. The device is a significant risk factor for heart attacks and strokes and a major global cause of premature deaths.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    According to a major media outlet, the study, which was written up in the European Heart Journal—Digital Health, examined information from 212,046 healthy adults (aged 37 to 73) who were a part of the UK Biobank, a data set that is frequently used in research with a European focus.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Additionally, those with high genetic risk and those who talked on the phone for at least 30 minutes had a 33 percent higher risk of having high blood pressure.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    The radiofrequency energy that mobile phones generate at low levels has been associated with an increase in blood pressure.


     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    According to the World Health Organisation, over 1.3 billion persons worldwide between the ages of 30 and 79 have high blood pressure.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    It is a significant risk factor for heart attacks and strokes as well as a substantial contributor to early mortality. It's crucial to be aware of the causes of hypertension and the health issues raised by high blood pressure.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Dangers of FAD Diets: How to implement sustainable and healthy habits in our lifestyle? RBA

    The Dangers of FAD Diets: How to implement sustainable and healthy habits in our lifestyle?

    Keeping Lupus at Bay: Lifestyle changes, self-care, and medication for prevention RBA

    Keeping Lupus at Bay: Lifestyle changes, self-care, and medication for prevention

    Here are 6 food items that will help you to reduce anxiety ARB

    Here are 6 food items that will help you to reduce anxiety

    Daily Horoscope for May 10 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Libra Leo Cancer Capricorn Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 10, 2023: Be cautious Gemini, good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for May 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis BJP Congress JDS gains region wise GCW

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: Which party gains region-wise?

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote

    From Little Witch Academia to Death Note: 7 finest anime series to stream on Netflix (arb)

    From Little Witch Academia to Death Note: 7 finest anime series to stream on Netflix

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis Will the 2018 Nataka be re enacted in Karnataka in 2023 gcw

    Will the 2018 'Nataka' be re-enacted in Karnataka in 2023?

    7 beautiful beaches in Kerala to hang out in summers anr

    7 beautiful beaches in Kerala to hang out in summers

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon