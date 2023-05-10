Here is how over usage of mobile phones can cause hypertension

According to a recent study, talking on the phone for at least 30 minutes increases your risk of acquiring hypertension.

According to a recent study, talking on a cell phone for 30 minutes or more per week is associated with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. The device is a significant risk factor for heart attacks and strokes and a major global cause of premature deaths.

According to a major media outlet, the study, which was written up in the European Heart Journal—Digital Health, examined information from 212,046 healthy adults (aged 37 to 73) who were a part of the UK Biobank, a data set that is frequently used in research with a European focus.

Additionally, those with high genetic risk and those who talked on the phone for at least 30 minutes had a 33 percent higher risk of having high blood pressure.

The radiofrequency energy that mobile phones generate at low levels has been associated with an increase in blood pressure.



According to the World Health Organisation, over 1.3 billion persons worldwide between the ages of 30 and 79 have high blood pressure.

