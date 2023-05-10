Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are few health benefits of castor oil, check them out!

    First Published May 10, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

    A frequent natural remedy for diseases including constipation and skin problems is castor oil. It is frequently present in organic beauty products.Here’s what the oil really does for your tresses and other body parts.

    Although there is some anecdotal evidence that castor oil promotes hair growth, there are many other benefits to using this oil in your hair care regimen. Castor oil was used in ancient Egypt as fuel for lamps, a natural cure for conditions like eye discomfort, and even as a supplement to induce labour in pregnant women.

    Studies have demonstrated that castor oil helps ease constipation.  For instance, a 2011 study discovered that older persons who consumed castor oil reported fewer constipation symptoms, such as less straining during bowel movements and fewer feelings of incomplete bowel movements.
     

    To aid in hydration, castor oil is utilised in cosmetics. It is frequently added by manufacturers to goods including lotions, cosmetics, and cleansers. As a natural substitute for moisturisers and lotions purchased at the shop, you can also use this rich oil on its own.

    Castor oil application generates a moist environment that can aid in the promotion of healing and stop sores from drying out. Castor oil and Peru balsam, a balm made from the Myroxylon balsamum tree, are both ingredients in the well-known ointment Venelex, which is used in clinical settings to treat wounds (10).

    Castor oil has been demonstrated to have anti-inflammatory qualities, enhance circulation, and stimulate hair follicles. Enhancing circulation makes it possible to transport nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles, preserving the health of the scalp and hair.

    The major fatty acid in castor oil, ricinoleic acid, is released when castor oil is swallowed and broken down in the small intestine. The intestine then absorbs the ricinoleic acid, causing a potent laxative effect (2 Trusted Source). Studies have demonstrated that castor oil helps ease constipation.

