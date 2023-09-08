Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 best health advantages of soya milk

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    Soy milk is a plant-based milk alternative made from whole soybeans or soy protein isolate. It offers several health advantages due to its nutrient content and potential health benefits. Here are seven of the best health advantages of consuming soy milk:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Some people may have soy allergies or sensitivities, so it's essential to consult with a healthcare provider if you have any concerns or specific dietary needs. Additionally, opt for unsweetened or minimally sweetened varieties of soy milk to avoid excessive added sugars.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Nutrient-Rich: Soy milk is a good source of essential nutrients, including protein, vitamins (such as B vitamins), and minerals (like calcium, magnesium, and potassium). It is often fortified with vitamins and minerals to enhance its nutritional value.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Low in Saturated Fat: Soy milk is naturally low in saturated fat compared to cow's milk, making it a heart-healthy choice. Reducing saturated fat intake can help lower the risk of heart disease.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Lactose-Free: Soy milk is lactose-free, making it an excellent option for individuals who are lactose intolerant or have a dairy allergy. It can be used as a milk substitute in various recipes.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Cardiovascular Health: Consuming soy milk as part of a heart-healthy diet may help lower cholesterol levels, particularly LDL (bad) cholesterol, which is a risk factor for heart disease. The presence of soy protein and plant compounds called isoflavones in soy milk is believed to contribute to this effect.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Bone Health: Many brands of soy milk are fortified with calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for bone health. Regular consumption of fortified soy milk can help maintain strong bones, particularly in individuals who cannot consume dairy.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Weight Management: Soy milk is lower in calories compared to whole cow's milk, making it a suitable option for those aiming to manage their weight. It provides a good source of protein and can help promote feelings of fullness.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Hormone Regulation: Soy milk contains phytoestrogens called isoflavones, which are plant compounds that can mimic the action of estrogen in the body. Some research suggests that these compounds may help alleviate menopausal symptoms in women and may have a protective effect against certain hormone-related cancers, such as breast and prostate cancer. However, the evidence is still evolving in this area.

