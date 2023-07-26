Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 amazing benefits of using salicylic acid on skin

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 9:36 PM IST

    Salicylic acid is a popular and effective skincare ingredient with several important benefits for the skin. Here are some of the key reasons why it is widely used and valued in skincare.

    Salicylic acid is a valuable and versatile ingredient that can be beneficial for a wide range of skin types and concerns, especially those related to acne and clogged pores. However, as with any skincare ingredient, individual results may vary, and it's always a good idea to consult with a dermatologist or skincare professional for personalized advice. Here are some of the key reasons why it is widely used and valued in skincare: 

    Exfoliation: Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) and is oil-soluble, which allows it to penetrate into the pores deeply. It helps to exfoliate the outer layer of dead skin cells, unclogging pores, and preventing the buildup of sebum, debris, and bacteria. This exfoliating action can improve the skin's texture, making it smoother and more even-toned.

    Acne treatment: One of the primary uses of salicylic acid is for treating acne. By clearing out pores and reducing inflammation, it can be effective in managing both non-inflammatory acne (blackheads and whiteheads) and inflammatory acne (pustules and papules). Regular use can help prevent new acne breakouts from forming.

    Anti-inflammatory properties: Salicylic acid has mild anti-inflammatory properties, which can help soothe redness and irritation associated with certain skin conditions, including acne, rosacea, and psoriasis.

    Regulates sebum production: Salicylic acid can help regulate the production of sebum (skin's natural oil). Excessive sebum production can contribute to oily skin and acne, so controlling it can lead to a less oily and more balanced complexion.

    Fights against blackheads and whiteheads: Because salicylic acid can penetrate the pores, it is particularly effective in dislodging and removing blackheads and whiteheads, reducing their appearance on the skin.

    Enhances penetration of other skincare products: Its exfoliating properties can also improve the absorption of other skincare products, as it clears away dead skin cells that may hinder the penetration of active ingredients from other products.

