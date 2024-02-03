Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthy Fats to Antioxidant-Rich Foods: 7 ways to achieve radiant skin through diet

    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Achieve radiant skin through dietary changes: prioritize hydration with water-rich foods, consume antioxidants from fruits/vegetables, include omega-3 fatty acids for elasticity, ensure vitamins A, C, and zinc intake, incorporate protein for collagen support, limit sugar/processed foods, and benefit from green tea's antioxidants

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Revitalize your skin naturally! Embrace a radiant glow with strategic dietary choices—hydration, antioxidants, healthy fats, and essential nutrients for a luminous complexion

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Hydration: Staying well-hydrated is crucial for maintaining skin health. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps flush out toxins from the body, keeping the skin hydrated and plump. Include hydrating foods such as water-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet, like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Antioxidant-Rich Foods: Antioxidants help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. Include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet, such as berries, leafy greens, and citrus fruits, which are rich in vitamins C and E, as well as other antioxidants

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Healthy Fats: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in sources like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), chia seeds, and flaxseeds, contribute to skin health by helping maintain its elasticity and hydration. These fats also have anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce skin redness and irritation

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Vitamins and Minerals: Ensure your diet includes essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin C, and zinc. Vitamin A supports skin cell turnover, vitamin C aids in collagen production, and zinc contributes to skin repair. Foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits, and nuts can provide these nutrients

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Protein: Collagen, a protein found in the skin, is essential for maintaining its structure and elasticity. Include protein-rich foods like lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, and plant-based sources like beans and legumes to support collagen production

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Limit Sugar and Processed Foods: Excessive consumption of sugar and processed foods may contribute to inflammation and skin issues. Diets high in sugar can lead to glycation, a process that damages collagen and elastin, contributing to premature aging. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods to support overall skin health

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Green Tea and Herbal Teas: Green tea contains antioxidants and polyphenols that can help protect the skin from UV damage and reduce inflammation. Herbal teas like chamomile and peppermint may also have soothing effects on the skin

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 70,000 Indian women die every year due to cervical cancer: How HPV vaccine can be a lifesaver snt

    Over 70,000 Indian women die every year due to cervical cancer: How HPV vaccine can be a lifesaver?

    Daily Horoscope for February 2, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 2, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 1, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 1, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 1, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 1, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Bananas to Mangoes: 7 fruits you MUST avoid if you are trying to loose weight ATG EAI

    Bananas to Mangoes: 7 fruits you MUST avoid if you are trying to loose weight

    Karnataka: Police release guidelines for PG Owners in Bengaluru to ensure safety and compliance, read details vkp

    Karnataka: Police release guidelines for PG Owners in Bengaluru to ensure safety and compliance, read details

    Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover opens up on daughter Devi's heart surgery; Read on ATG

    'Fighter' actor Karan Singh Grover opens up on daughter Devi's heart surgery; Read on

    India UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians snt

    India's UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag avv

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon