Lifestyle
Women face difficulties due to sudden weight gain after pregnancy. Tanushree also faced a similar problem. Her weight became 85 kg after delivery.
Tanushree suggests everyone start walking for 30 minutes daily for weight loss. You will soon see a difference in your body if you walk for 30 minutes in the morning and evening.
Tanushree says that you should add protein and fiber to your diet. Reduce the intake of carbohydrates. Also, eat fresh food. This also helps in weight loss.
Tanushree also does some light exercises for weight loss, which includes weight training. Tanu lost 35 kg.
Tanushree drinks enough water throughout the day. According to Tanushree, drinking three liters of water increases metabolism and also burns calories.
Eating food early at night also helps in weight loss. Tanushree does not eat after 7 pm.
