How Walking Helps Burn Belly Fat

Walking helps in burning calories, and the more calories you burn, the more likely it is that you will lose fat over time, including from your belly area. While it may not specifically target belly fat, regular walking helps reduce overall body fat, including in stubborn areas like the abdomen. Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, can be particularly harmful to your health, increasing the risk of conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Walking can be an important part of a strategy to reduce this harmful fat.