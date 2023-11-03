Lifestyle
Indian cuisine offers several dishes that are gentle on the stomach and can help soothe digestive discomfort. Here are five Indian dishes to consider.
A plain, well-cooked dal (lentil soup) can be very soothing for an upset stomach. Opt for mild and well-cooked versions like moong dal (split yellow lentils) or masoor dal.
Curd rice is a South Indian dish made from rice and yogurt. It is known for its cooling properties and can be particularly helpful if you have an upset stomach.
Kadhi is a yogurt-based curry that is often light on spices. Adding vegetables to khadi can make it more nutritious and easier on the stomach.
Poha is a flattened rice dish that's easy to prepare and gentle on the stomach. It's often seasoned with mild spices, peanuts, and curry leaves.
Khichdi is a simple and nourishing dish made from rice and lentils. It's easy to digest and provides a good balance of carbohydrates and protein.