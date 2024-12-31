Simple home remedies to relieve upset stomach and indigestion naturally

Upset stomach after New Year's Eve? Find quick relief from indigestion and stomach pain with these effective home remedies using ginger, cinnamon, honey, and more.



With 2024 coming to an end, New Year celebrations are in full swing. Whether you're dining out with family or partying with friends, indulging in junk food is common. If your stomach gets upset after consuming oily and spicy food, these home remedies can provide quick relief and alleviate stomach pain.



Cinnamon

Cinnamon aids digestion and relieves gas. Boil cinnamon powder or cinnamon sticks in a glass of water and consume it. You can also add cinnamon to your tea. Carom Seeds

Consuming a teaspoon of carom seeds is considered beneficial for an upset stomach. Heat water in a pan, add half a teaspoon of carom seeds and a pinch of salt, boil, and then drink it.

Honey

Honey is beneficial for health in many ways. If you have an upset stomach, mix a little lemon and ginger juice in half a glass of lukewarm water. Then add two teaspoons of honey and consume it for relief. Ginger

Ginger is often consumed in tea during winter, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties that relieve stomach pain and nausea. Chewing ginger is considered better than having it in tea.

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds can also be consumed for an upset stomach. Soak them overnight and consume them on an empty stomach in the morning. This relieves stomach cramps. Bananas

Bananas can be consumed when experiencing an upset stomach. They are high in potassium, which replenishes electrolytes lost due to diarrhea and also relieves stomach pain. Yogurt

Doctors often recommend consuming yogurt for digestive health, however, avoid consuming it at night during winter. You can have yogurt during the day or with breakfast.

