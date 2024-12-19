Can figs help manage diabetes? Benefits and ways to eat them

Lifestyle
Figs can help lower elevated blood sugar levels and remove glucose.
Figs have a moderate glycemic index, preventing rapid blood glucose spikes.
Rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, figs are beneficial for diabetics, aiding in blood sugar control.
High in soluble fiber, figs promote healthy sugar digestion.
Figs protect pancreatic beta cells, contributing to blood sugar regulation.
Figs enhance immunity, protecting diabetics from illnesses.
Soak figs overnight and consume them in the morning for optimal nutrient absorption.
