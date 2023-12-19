Hawa Mahal to City Palace: 7 places to visit in Jaipur this year end

Jaipur, the vibrant capital of Rajasthan, India, beckons with its rich history and regal charm. Known as the "Pink City" for its distinct architecture, it boasts an array of mesmerizing attractions, from the ornate palaces of City Palace to the celestial observatory of Jantar Mantar. Explore the royal heritage at Amber Fort and Nahargarh Fort, and witness the architectural grandeur of Hawa Mahal

Known as the "Palace of Winds," Hawa Mahal is a stunning pink sandstone structure with 953 intricately designed windows. Built in 1799, it allowed royal women to observe street festivals without being seen

A magnificent blend of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture, City Palace is a sprawling complex housing museums, courtyards, and gardens. The Chandra Mahal within is still the residence of the royal family

Perched on a hill, Amber Fort is a majestic fortress that offers panoramic views of Jaipur. Explore its ornate palaces, courtyards, and the famous Sheesh Mahal, adorned with intricate mirror work

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jantar Mantar is an observatory built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in the 18th century. It boasts of the world's largest stone sundial and various astronomical instruments

Set on the Aravalli Hills, Nahargarh Fort provides breathtaking views of the Pink City. Built in 1734, it served as a retreat for the royal family. The architecture and ambiance make it a must-visit

Known as the Fort of Victory, Jaigarh Fort is connected to Amber Fort and offers a glimpse into Jaipur's military history. Explore the impressive canon foundry and marvel at the world's largest wheeled canon

Situated in Ram Niwas Garden, the Albert Hall Museum is a treasure trove of artifacts. Built-in 1887, it showcases a diverse collection of sculptures, paintings, and decorative arts from various periods