Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have a receding hairline? 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    Your hair might be one of the most distinguishing features of your look. Many people, however, have what is known as a receding hairline as they age. This is due to the fact that hair thinning is typical in males and is strongly related to age. Women, too, might suffer from receding hairlines as a result of hair loss.

    Have a receding hairline 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair gcw

    Your hair might be one of the most distinguishing features of your look. Many people, however, have what is known as a receding hairline as they age. This is due to the fact that hair thinning is typical in males and is strongly related to age. Women, too, might suffer from receding hairlines as a result of hair loss. Here are 5 natural remedies to regrow your hariline.

    Aloe Vera

    Aloe vera has traditionally been used to cure hair loss Trusted Source. It also calms the scalp and conditions the hair. It can help to alleviate dandruff and unclog hair follicles that have become clogged by excess oil.

    A few times per week, apply pure aloe vera gel to your scalp and hair. You may also use aloe vera-infused shampoo and conditioner.

    Have a receding hairline 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair gcw

    Coconut oil

    Depending on your hair type, you may apply coconut oil before or after washing it. If you have oily hair, you can use a leave-in treatment overnight or for a few hours before washing it. Massage the coconut oil into your scalp and hair. You may also use it as a leave-in treatment if your hair is dry. Coconut oil contains fatty acids known as lauric acid, which enter the hair shaft and decrease protein loss.

    Also Read | Want to ditch white sugar? Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for

    Have a receding hairline 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair gcw

    Lemon

    You may use either fresh lemon juice or lemon oil, since both have been shown to improve hair quality and development. Lemon oilTrusted Source may aid in the maintenance of a healthy scalp and the development of hair.

    15 minutes before shampooing, apply fresh lemon juice to your scalp and hair. Lemon essential oil, diluted in a carrier oil, can also be used as part of a hair mask.

    Also Read | Amla for hair: Get glowing, radiant skin from this Ayurvedic superfood

    Have a receding hairline 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair gcw

    Onion Juice

    If you can tolerate the stench of onion juice, you may discover that the advantages outweigh the drawbacks. Onion juice has been shown to encourage hair development and effectively cure patchy alopecia areata, an autoimmune illness in which the body attacks the hair follicles, resulting in hair loss on various places of the body.
    Onion juice may also help with circulation. Leave the juice on your scalp and hair for at least 15 minutes. Then, use shampoo to finish.

    Also Read | Breakfast that can control your 'blood sugar' levels: protein to fibre-rich fruits and more

    Have a receding hairline 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair gcw

    Massage your scalp

    Massaging the scalp stimulates the scalp and may promote hair thickness when combined with hair oils and treatments.  Stretching during massage is supposed to promote hair development and thickness in the dermal papilla cells, which are located at the bottom of the hair follicle. These cells are important in the production of hair, hair development, and the shedding and renewal cycle. Massage has also been shown to promote blood flow and scalp health.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Healthy tips to take care this summer for people with diabetes - adt

    Healthy tips to take care this summer for people with diabetes

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance RBA

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports - adt

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports

    Recent Stories

    One world, one sport, one family: Ronaldo thanks Anfield for tribute after baby son's death snt

    'One world, one sport, one family': Ronaldo thanks Anfield for tribute after baby son's death

    India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

    India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

    Want to ditch white sugar Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for gcw

    Want to ditch white sugar? Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for

    Check out Deepika Padukone latest closet from lacy dresses to Indian sarees RBA

    Check out Deepika Padukone’s latest closet; from lacy dresses to Indian sarees

    Dont need lecture: Supreme Court slams Centre in Abu Salem case - adt

    'Don't need lecture': Supreme Court slams Centre in Abu Salem case

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon