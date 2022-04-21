Have a receding hairline? 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair

Your hair might be one of the most distinguishing features of your look. Many people, however, have what is known as a receding hairline as they age. This is due to the fact that hair thinning is typical in males and is strongly related to age. Women, too, might suffer from receding hairlines as a result of hair loss.

Your hair might be one of the most distinguishing features of your look. Many people, however, have what is known as a receding hairline as they age. This is due to the fact that hair thinning is typical in males and is strongly related to age. Women, too, might suffer from receding hairlines as a result of hair loss. Here are 5 natural remedies to regrow your hariline. Aloe Vera Aloe vera has traditionally been used to cure hair loss Trusted Source. It also calms the scalp and conditions the hair. It can help to alleviate dandruff and unclog hair follicles that have become clogged by excess oil. A few times per week, apply pure aloe vera gel to your scalp and hair. You may also use aloe vera-infused shampoo and conditioner.

Coconut oil Depending on your hair type, you may apply coconut oil before or after washing it. If you have oily hair, you can use a leave-in treatment overnight or for a few hours before washing it. Massage the coconut oil into your scalp and hair. You may also use it as a leave-in treatment if your hair is dry. Coconut oil contains fatty acids known as lauric acid, which enter the hair shaft and decrease protein loss.

Lemon You may use either fresh lemon juice or lemon oil, since both have been shown to improve hair quality and development. Lemon oilTrusted Source may aid in the maintenance of a healthy scalp and the development of hair. 15 minutes before shampooing, apply fresh lemon juice to your scalp and hair. Lemon essential oil, diluted in a carrier oil, can also be used as part of a hair mask.

Onion Juice If you can tolerate the stench of onion juice, you may discover that the advantages outweigh the drawbacks. Onion juice has been shown to encourage hair development and effectively cure patchy alopecia areata, an autoimmune illness in which the body attacks the hair follicles, resulting in hair loss on various places of the body.

Onion juice may also help with circulation. Leave the juice on your scalp and hair for at least 15 minutes. Then, use shampoo to finish.