Korean glass skin: 7 ways to gain healthy and soft skin at home

Skincare is something that everyone wants to include in their daily routine. And Korean glass skin is a dream for almost every girl. But the chemical-infused products do not go well with everyone and every time. They are also very expensive. Korean glass skin is the new beauty standard that is globally trending. While genetics play a role in achieving skin, this coveted complexion is possible with a consistent and dedicated skincare routine. Here are seven ways to gain Korean glass skin at home:

7 ways to gain korean glass skin at home:

1. Double Cleansing:

This crucial and first step involves cleansing your face twice to remove all the dirt from the skin. As the first step, use an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum produced throughout the skin. Follow the next step with a water-based cleanser to eliminate any remaining impurities from the skin. Double cleansing makes sure of a thoroughly clean face to gain the benefits of the skincare.

2. Exfoliation:

Gentle exfoliation helps in removing dead skin cells and revealing brighter, smoother skin. Always go for chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs, as they are more abrasive than physical scrubs. Exfoliate twice or thrice a week. Consider your skin's sensitivity and reaction to the scrubs to promote cell turnover and achieve that shiny glow.

3. Toner and Essence:

Toners help in balancing the skin's pH after cleansing your face. A K-beauty staple can give a concentrated dose of hydration and antioxidants. Gently pat or gently press these products into your skin rather than rubbing them on your face harshly.

4. Serum:

Serums help with specific skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, or acne based on your skin concerns. Choose a serum that addresses your individual products and apply it after toner. Search for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, or niacinamide for healthy skin.

5. Sheet Masks:

Sheet masks are a Korean beauty secret thing. These masks are soaked in essence that provides intense hydration and nourishment to your skin. Use sheet masks 2-3 times a week for healthier skin.

6. Moisturizer:

After any skincare step, moisturizer is a key step. Always choose a moisturizer that suits your skin type better. For oily skin, choose a lightweight and gel-based moisturizer. For dry skin, a rich, cream-based moisturizer provides the necessary hydration for skin.

7. Sun Protection:

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable step in any skincare routine, especially for achieving Korean glass skin. UV rays can cause premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and other skin damage. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days.

Achieving glass skin is a journey, not a race or a destination.

Remember that consistency is the key. Be patient with your skin and allow the products to work on your skin. Always do a patch test on a smaller area to find any reactions to your skin with the products. In addition to these necessary steps, a healthy diet, sufficient sleep, and hydration are crucial for overall skin health and radiance.

