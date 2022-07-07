Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy World Chocolate Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Status

    Happy World Chocolate Day 2022: Share these images, wishes, messages, quotes, and Whatsapp and Facebook status with you dear ones on the occasion.

    Each year on July 7, World Chocolate Day is held for the celebration of chocolate. As per reports, it is considered to be the day when chocolate was introduced in Europe in the year 1550. Since then, people across the globe have been celebrating July 7 as World Chocolate Day. To mark the occasion, here are some images, wishes, messages, quotes and Whatsapp and Facebook status that you can share with your near and dear ones; check out.

    World Chocolate Day 2022 Images, Wishes and Messages:

    On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, I hope that your friends and family shower you with an unlimited supply of chocolates to make it a happier life for you.

    On this day, I hope that your life is always filled with the sweetness of chocolate. As we celebrate World Chocolate Day today, I am sending some chocolaty-sweet wishes to you!

    You are as sweet as chocolate! May your life be always blessed with all sweetness and happiness. Wishing you a wonderful Happy World Chocolate Day.

    Chocolate is something that adds sweetness to our lives and brings a smile to our faces. On World Chocolate Day, I hope that your life is blessed with sweet moments.

    On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, I pray to almighty that each moment of your life is filled with the sweetness of chocolate and love.

    World Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes and Whatsapp and Facebook status:

    Charles M Schulz: “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”

    Linda Grayson: “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.”

    Joanne Harris: “Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive.”

    Rachel Vincent: “Chocolate says “I’m sorry” so much better than words.”

    Dave Berry: “Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain.”

