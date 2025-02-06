Happy Rose Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Here's everything you need to know about the 1st Day of V-Week

Rose Day, celebrated on February 7, marks the start of Valentine’s Week. It’s a day to express love and admiration by gifting roses to partners, friends, and family. Each rose color carries a special meaning, making it a beautiful tradition rooted in history, mythology, and cultural symbolism

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

Date & Significance

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine’s Week and is celebrated on February 7 each year. It’s a day to express love, appreciation, and emotions by gifting roses to loved ones

budget 2025
article_image2

Universal Celebration

This day isn’t just for couples—people give roses to friends, family, and even themselves as a symbol of love, admiration, and self-care

article_image3

Symbolism of Roses

Different rose colors hold unique meanings—red for love, yellow for friendship, pink for gratitude, white for peace, making it a thoughtful and personalized gesture

article_image4

Historical Origins

The tradition of gifting roses dates back to Victorian times, where people used flowers to convey unspoken emotions, a practice that became popular worldwide

article_image5

Mythological Connection

In Roman mythology, roses were linked to Venus, the goddess of love, reinforcing their association with romance, beauty, and affection

article_image6

Cultural Influence

Across Eastern and Western cultures, roses symbolize love due to their fragrance, elegance, and deep emotional significance, making them a cherished gift

article_image7

Modern-Day Celebrations

Today, people mark Rose Day by exchanging roses, writing heartfelt messages, and celebrating love in various ways, setting the tone for Valentine’s Week

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Valentine's Week 2025: Full List of Dates and Celebrations NTI

Valentine's Week 2025: Full List of Dates and Celebrations

Caring for HIV-Positive Mothers After Birth: Breastfeeding and Health Considerations RBA

Caring for HIV-Positive Mothers After Birth: Breastfeeding and Health Considerations

Met Gala 2025: Dress code revealed for fashion's biggest night- Here's what we know NTI

Met Gala 2025: Dress code revealed for fashion's biggest night– Here's what we know

World Nutella Day 2025 7 yummy dishes you must try with your family Recipes here RBA

World Nutella Day 2025: 7 yummy dishes you must try with your family | Recipes here

What is Aspergillosis? A Guide to Fungal Infections and Their Risks RBA

What is Aspergillosis? A Guide to Fungal Infections and Their Risks

Recent Stories

Only PR is delivering results: Netizens slam Rohit Sharma over his 2-run dismissal in IND vs ENG 1st ODI

‘Only PR is delivering results’: Netizens slam Rohit Sharma over his 2-run dismissal in IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to company's new identity; SEE viral ones shk

Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to company's new identity; SEE viral ones

Congress raises 'Jai Bhim' slogans out of political complusion, claims PM Modi vkp

Congress raises 'Jai Bhim' slogans out of political complusion, claims PM Modi

Honeywell To Split Into 3 Listed Entities Months After Elliott Management’s $5B Stake Buy: Retail Holds Back For Now

Honeywell To Split Into 3 Listed Entities Months After Elliott Management’s $5B Stake Buy: Retail Holds Back For Now

BlackBerry Stock Rides ‘FOMO’ Rally To 16-Month High Following Cylance Divestment: Retail Turns Bullish

BlackBerry Stock Rides ‘FOMO’ Rally To 16-Month High Following Cylance Divestment: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon
Massive Garbage Piles in Gaza Pose Serious Health Risks

Massive Garbage Piles in Gaza Pose Serious Health Risks

Video Icon
'Election Commission is Dead': Akhilesh over Milkipur Assembly Bypoll Record Voting Row

'Election Commission is Dead': Akhilesh over Milkipur Assembly Bypoll Record Voting Row

Video Icon