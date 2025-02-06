Happy Rose Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Here's everything you need to know about the 1st Day of V-Week

Rose Day, celebrated on February 7, marks the start of Valentine’s Week. It’s a day to express love and admiration by gifting roses to partners, friends, and family. Each rose color carries a special meaning, making it a beautiful tradition rooted in history, mythology, and cultural symbolism

Date & Significance

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine’s Week and is celebrated on February 7 each year. It’s a day to express love, appreciation, and emotions by gifting roses to loved ones

Universal Celebration

This day isn’t just for couples—people give roses to friends, family, and even themselves as a symbol of love, admiration, and self-care

Symbolism of Roses

Different rose colors hold unique meanings—red for love, yellow for friendship, pink for gratitude, white for peace, making it a thoughtful and personalized gesture

Historical Origins

The tradition of gifting roses dates back to Victorian times, where people used flowers to convey unspoken emotions, a practice that became popular worldwide

Mythological Connection

In Roman mythology, roses were linked to Venus, the goddess of love, reinforcing their association with romance, beauty, and affection

Cultural Influence

Across Eastern and Western cultures, roses symbolize love due to their fragrance, elegance, and deep emotional significance, making them a cherished gift

Modern-Day Celebrations

Today, people mark Rose Day by exchanging roses, writing heartfelt messages, and celebrating love in various ways, setting the tone for Valentine’s Week

