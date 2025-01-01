Happy New Year 2025: 10 wishes, images, quotes, greetings to send loved ones on Whatsapp/Facebook

The arrival of the new year 2025 brings with it expectations of happiness, peace, prosperity, and joy. It is hoped that the new year will bring brightness, good health, and new dreams into everyone's lives

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 8:20 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 8:20 AM IST

May the new year bring happiness, peace, abundance and prosperity into your life. Happy New Year 2025

article_image2

May every day of the new year be sweet, satisfying, healthy and filled with fun and prosperity. Happy New Year 2025.

article_image3

May all your sorrows vanish. May the new year begin with joy, goodness, love and light. Happy New Year 2025

article_image4

May the light of the new year guide you in every step of your life. Have a fulfilling, healthy New Year 2025

article_image5

May all sorrows and gloom be erased. Let a new life begin this New Year. Wish you and your family a very happy New Year

article_image6

May all your expectations be fulfilled in the new year. Spend the year happily. Wish you and your loved ones a very Happy New Year

article_image7

May your life brighten up in the new year. Happy New Year 2025. May all negativity go away and joy come into your life. Happy New Year

article_image8

May the New Year bring you clarity, focus, and unwavering determination. May you succeed in all your new endeavours

article_image9

Happy New Year 2025. May the new year bring you an abundance of joy, good health, and lots of laughter

article_image10

Bid farewell to the old and welcome the new year on a happy and hearty note. Wish you and your family a very Happy New Year

article_image11

May 2025 be the best year of your life. Happy New Year. Welcome to the new day of the new year. Happy New Year

article_image12

May the new year bring health, wealth, and happiness, love and light into your life. Happy New Year 2025

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Embrace Ayurveda; Managing stress for women mental and physical well being RBA

Embrace Ayurveda: Managing stress for women’s mental and physical well-being

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

8 Tips for Achieving Your New Year's Fitness Resolution

8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM? shk

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM?

Recent Stories

Karnataka: KPSC errors in re-exam spark outrage; Candidates likely to get grace marks vkp

Karnataka: KPSC errors in re-exam spark outrage; Candidates likely to get grace marks

Gold price FALLS on January 1: Check 22k, 24k rates on New Year ATG

Gold price FALLS on January 1: Check 22k, 24k rates on New Year

Gold price FALLS on January 1: Check 22k, 24k rates on New Year ATG

Gold price FALLS on January 1: Check 22k, 24k rates on New Year

Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra and other stars send positive vibes on New Year; Check ATG

Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra and other stars send positive vibes on New Year; Check

Can daughters receive their parents' pension? Here's what you need to know AJR

Can daughters receive their parents' pension? Here's what you need to know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon