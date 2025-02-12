Happy Hug Day 2025: How a 20-second hug can improve your mental and physical health?

A simple 20-second hug can reduce stress, improve emotional bonds, and enhance overall well-being. Discover the science behind this powerful embrace and its surprising health benefits.

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Hug Day is celebrated on February 12th during Valentine's Week. On this day, people express their love by hugging their loved ones. Many don't pay much attention to hugs. But do you know how many benefits a simple hug offers? Even a 20-second hug is said to be very good. So, let's find out the benefits.

budget 2025
article_image2

1. Reduces anxiety

These days, many people are stressed due to work, both at the office and at home. They cultivate anxiety and develop health problems. For such people, just a 20-second hug is enough. That anxiety will decrease. Not only that, it increases self-confidence. 

article_image3

2. Improve your mental state
If you hug your partner for just 20 seconds, it improves your mental state. Also, it is beneficial for the heart. This has been revealed in research.

3. Reduces physical pain
Hugging your partner is like 6 therapeutic touch therapies. In such a situation, hugging when there is pain in the body produces such hormones in the body, which gives you relief from pain.

Also Read | Valentine's Day: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; 5 celebrity inspired looks for that special V-day date night

article_image4

What does the study say?
According to a study called 'Warm Hugs', if a person hugs their partner for just 20 seconds, it helps in reducing stress.

University of North Carolina study

A study on hugging here found that hugging releases a hormone called oxytocin. According to the study, couples who hug each other have a normal heart rate during stress.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Ways to Make Hug Day Truly Memorable

article_image5

What is the situation of couples who don't hug?

In this study, the heart rate of couples who did not hug each other increased by 10 beats per minute. It is noteworthy that their stress levels also appeared to increase.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

7 Kitchen ingredients for glowing skin: DIY face masks for healthy skin MEG

7 Kitchen ingredients for glowing skin: DIY face masks for healthy skin

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type MEG

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type

6 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin A for Sharper Vision

6 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin A for Sharper Vision

Sleep hacks for millennials: Reclaim rest and balance in the Work-From-Home era

Sleep hacks for millennials: Reclaim rest and balance in the Work-From-Home era

Get sleek, straight hair naturally with these simple home remedies NTI

Get sleek, straight hair naturally with these simple home remedies

Recent Stories

PM Modi 'deeply saddened' by Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das's death: 'Dedicated entire life...' shk

PM Modi 'deeply saddened' by Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das's death: 'Dedicated entire life...'

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate tracking 45 hour battery launched check price specifications and colours gcw

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate tracking, 45-hour battery launched | Check price, specs and colours

Bengaluru police shut HSR flyover for Namma metro work, traffic chokes ORR and silk board vkp

Bengaluru police shut HSR flyover for Namma metro work, traffic chokes ORR and silk board

Sanjay Dutt, Maanyata Wedding Anniversary: Actor wishes wife; shares 'thank you' note; Read on ATG

Sanjay Dutt, Maanyata Wedding Anniversary: Actor wishes wife; shares 'thank you' note; Read on

Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: Major tournaments pacer missed HRD

Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: Major tournaments he missed

Recent Videos

BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

Video Icon
Maghi Purnima: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Maghi Purnima: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
MAGH PURNIMA 2025: Auspicious Rituals, Date, Timings & Significance

MAGH PURNIMA 2025: Auspicious Rituals, Date, Timings & Significance

Video Icon