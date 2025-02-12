Valentine's Day: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; 5 celebrity inspired looks for that special V-day date night

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love is in the air, and finding the perfect outfit for the occasion might be on your mind. Whether you're planning a romantic evening with your partner, a fun night out with friends, or a solo celebration, dressing up for the occasion can make it all the more special. To help you stand out, here are five celebrity-inspired looks that exude confidence, elegance, and charm

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday and others serve the best Valentine's Day outfit ideas for that special date night

article_image2

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari showcased a modern take on classic tailoring by opting for a structured red two-piece set from AK|OK by Anamika Khanna. Her ensemble featured a cropped vest with an angular hem, paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers—offering a strong yet stylish power-dressing statement. She kept her accessories minimal, choosing pearl earrings and a sleek low bun to complement the structured silhouette. A bold red lip completed the monochrome effect, making this a great option for those who appreciate a polished and sophisticated look

article_image3

Alia Bhatt’s Breezy and Feminine Elegance

Alia Bhatt embodied effortless elegance in the Caprera Dress by Summer Away. This linen midi dress, with its deep V-neckline, fitted bodice, and adjustable straps, exuded a relaxed yet chic aesthetic. The dress also came with a detachable rosette, allowing for some styling versatility. With its lightweight fabric and soft tailoring, this outfit would be perfect for a casual yet romantic Valentine’s Day look

article_image4

Ananya Panday’s Contemporary Take on the Sari

Ananya Panday redefined traditional draping with a contemporary pleated sari from Payal Khandwala. Designed in polyester georgette, the sari featured a rhythmic wave pattern that enhanced its fluid and modern appeal. This look would be ideal for an elegant evening celebration, combining heritage with a fresh, fashion-forward approach

article_image5

Bhumi Pednekar’s Boss-Babe Power Look

Bhumi Pednekar radiated confidence in a striking red co-ord set designed by Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna. The ensemble, consisting of a tailored vest and structured trousers, showcased a seamless blend of sharp tailoring and bold femininity. The combination of strong silhouettes and a vibrant color palette made for a powerful yet sophisticated look—perfect for those wanting to make a bold statement

article_image6

Subtle Sophistication in a Timeless Kurta Set

For those who prefer a more understated yet refined look, an elegant kurta set can be the perfect choice. Taking inspiration from Chettinad architecture, a Kanit kurta set by Anavila featured a soft berry-red base with a boxy fit and high slits. Paired with wide-leg trousers, the silhouette balanced breeziness with structure, offering a graceful yet comfortable outfit option

