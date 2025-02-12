Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Ways to Make Hug Day Truly Memorable


Valentine’s week is spreading love all over the world. And hug day is here, This day is dedicated to simple and powerful forms of love expression. This day is the opportunity to connect with your loved ones. The gesture of hug is an expression of warmth, affection and support. Here are seven ways to create truly memorable moments: 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 7:26 AM IST

Surprise your partner:

A spontaneous hug can do wonders to the other person’s well being. Rather than a planned hug where you both are prepared for it. These unexpected hugs are like an instant mood boosters. Be it the first thing in the morning or in the middle of a busy day or just before bed, a surprise can leave a lasting impact in your partner’s memory. 

 

 

Make it special:

A hug is not just one kind and there are no particular rules and regulations around it. You can consider a long comforting hug for someone who is going through a tough time can be a gift. 

Create a cozy vibe:

Don’t just hug in a rush, You can take a moment to figure out what sort of environment you both like. And it is always important to take things slow and better rather than fast and furious. You can create the cozy vibe by placing flowers and chocolates around to make your partner feel loved and valued beyond anything.  being the core memory of our life. So, just don’t hug, make the moment count with the bond that you share. 

Add a thought to it:

Hug is a hug, but you can always customize it to make it better. You can make a message ready for your loved one. This may be a letter or just you can whisper in your partners ears to make it more intimate. You can simply say ‘I love you’ in your partner’s ears and this is going to be your core memory. 

Treasure the moment:

While being in the present is important, but also capturing your moments can make it to your memory lane to cherish years later. You can simply take a picture of yourselves in the cozy vibe that you created with the letter, flowers and gifts that you got to save this memory. 

Extend the moment:

Don’t just let the hug be a moment of seconds. Extend the moment by spending some quality time together for deeper connection. Embrace the warmth that you share and just enjoy each other's company on this day. 

 

 

Hug Day is a celebration of connection anad affection that we share with our loved ones. This day can not just be a hug day but if we add a touch of our thought to it. This will end up

