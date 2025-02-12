Hair Care: 7 best shampoos for damaged hair with Dandruff and Why

Hair care can be a task. But having a 6 step hair care routine, 10 step hair care routine and 20 step hair care routine can be nearly impossible. Consistency can not be maintained with the busy lifestyle. What can we do? We can choose the right shampoo to keep our scalp and hair clean and protect them from damages caused by anything. Let’s have a look at the 7 best shampoos for a healthy scalp and hair.

Head and Shoulders Shampoo: The Dandruff warrior

This shampoo has been a trusted product for dandruff prone scalp since decades. The formulation that this shampoo holds gives you a refreshing feel after every wash. And the results are clearly visible in a very short time. If you have dandruff ruining your best hair moments, Try Head and shoulders shampoo.

Wow skin science shampoo: Shield to the scalp

This shampoo is great to maintain scalp health. The Apple Cider Vinegar in this shampoo helps in managing the pH level to a balance and also fights dandruff. This shampoo is sulfate free and also consists of beneficial ingredients like argan oil.

Mamaearth Tea Tree Shampoo: Moisturize and healthy scalp

Mamaearth focuses on natural ingredients like tea tree oil. They consist of antifungal and antiseptic properties that help with dandruff. This shampoo maintains the moisture on scalp to keep it healthy.

Biotiquue Bio Neem Shampoo: Dandruff shield

Biotique has set its focus on ayurvedic principles like Neem making it the best choice for dandruff prone scalp. This shampoo not only fights dandruff, but also helps the scalp by making a shield that doesn’t let dandruff grow again.

Dove shampoo: Strength and Volume

Dove shampoo is one of the most used shampoos. Dove is very mild and best for sensitive scalp. The gentle formulation gives a healthy scalp and keeps it from getting greasy immediately. For consistent use, You can choose Dove shampoo due to its availability.

Loreal Paris Shampoo:

Loreal Shampoo is often mistaken as the chemical. But the essential chemicals are infused into this shampoo to provide the scalp with enough nutrients to maintain the health amidst the rising pollution and sun rays. This shampoo can be a great option if you are consistent in managing the hair care.

Meera small onion shampoo:

Meera small onion shampoo is especially made to treat dandruff. This shampoo is a great option for dandruff and sensitive scalp to maintain the health of your scalp.

