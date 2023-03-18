Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    H3N2 virus Influenza: 3 crucial WARNING signs not to be taken lightly

    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    H3N2 virus influenza has recently raised a lot of concerns among Indians. This virus is very new, which is why not much is known. However, here are three pivotal factors and symptoms that one must be careful about.

    Image: Getty Images

    India has witnessed a spike in H3N2 virus cases and hospitalization. These things act as trigger points for symptoms like fever, cold, cough, and body aches. 

    Also, there has been a nearly 150 percent rise in patients coming to OPDs with such complaints in Delhi hospitals, according to various reports. It is important to get proper medical assistance instead of self-treatment, which may worsen your symptoms if proper treatment is not taken in time. Here are three key symptoms of H3N2 that one must be careful about.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. High fever:

    According to reports, doctors have reported that patients with H3N2 are experiencing prolonged fever lasting up to 6-7 days, unlike earlier cases where it lasted for only 3-4 days. In addition to the fever, patients may also suffer from chills.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Pneumonia:

    Some patients infected with the H3N2 virus experience the virus spreading more extensively in their lungs, which can result in pneumonia. Pneumonia is a condition where the air sacs in one or both lungs become inflamed due to infection. The inflammation can cause the air sacs to fill with pus or fluid, leading to symptoms such as fever, coughing, chills, and breathing difficulties.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Cough:

    Experts have noted that for individuals with flu, a dry cough typically follows after a fever and may last for an extended period. This cough is usually intense and may take 10 to 12 days to subside. In addition to coughing, a sore throat may also be experienced.

