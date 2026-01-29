How to Grow Ginger at Home Without Soil for Beginners: Full Guide Inside
Want to easily grow ginger right at home? It's not a big deal. In fact, did you know you don't even need soil to grow it?
Ginger
Indians use ginger a lot in cooking for its flavor and health perks. Worried about chemicals on store-bought ginger? You can easily grow your own at home, even without soil. Here's how.
First, choose the right ginger...
Pick a fresh, plump ginger piece with green buds. Wash it well. Place it in a jar of water, making sure only the bottom is submerged to prevent it from rotting.
Change the water every two days.
Change the water every two days to keep it fresh. Place the jar in a spot with moderate sunlight. You'll see green sprouts in about 8-10 days. Harvest after 4-5 months.
