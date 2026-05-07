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Shakuna Shastra

According to Shakuna Shastra, you don't need to be scared if you see a funeral procession while going out for work. It is actually a very auspicious sign. This omen suggests you will definitely succeed in your task and might even get double the profits. The belief is that if you pray for the deceased's soul to find peace and then proceed, your work will become even easier. Also, hearing the sound of a conch or temple bells when leaving home is considered very lucky.