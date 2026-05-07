Omens: Funeral Procession Seen While Stepping Out? Meaning Explained
Many of us look for good signs before starting something important. But what if you see a funeral procession or a beggar right when you step out? Is it a bad sign? Shakuna Shastra has some surprising answers.
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Shakuna Shastra
According to Shakuna Shastra, you don't need to be scared if you see a funeral procession while going out for work. It is actually a very auspicious sign. This omen suggests you will definitely succeed in your task and might even get double the profits. The belief is that if you pray for the deceased's soul to find peace and then proceed, your work will become even easier. Also, hearing the sound of a conch or temple bells when leaving home is considered very lucky.
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If you encounter beggars...
Many people get irritated when a beggar approaches them, especially when they are heading out for important work. They might think, 'Oh no, why did I have to see them now?' But, seeing a beggar is also considered a very good omen. Instead of getting annoyed, if you give them a small donation and then go on your way, you will surely achieve success.
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